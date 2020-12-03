West Africa: ECOWAS President, Barrow Discuss Gambia Current Affairs

The president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and President Adama Barrow Tuesday discussed the current affairs in The Gambia.

This discussion took place at the Gambia State house on Tuesday 1st October 2020,

After the ECOWAS president's dialogue with the Gambia head of state, he had a press briefing with journalists where he mentioned the various issues they discussed during their meeting.

He said they discussed reforms happening in the Gambia such as the draft constitution which was rejected at the National Assembly and the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

The ECOWAS head said they are in support of the authorities on whatever that could be done to ensure that the process continues as TRRC is an important procedure.

"ECOWAS will support the socioeconomic and political development of the Gambia", he said.

When the native of Cote d'lvoire was asked how they are maintaining the ECOMIG forces in the Gambia, he said it is through contributions from the ECOWAS member states and their partners such as the European Union (EU).

"Resources used to support ECOMIG in the Gambia are the same support used in other member countries", he said.

He also said ECOMIG's number one priority is to maintain peace and stability in the Gambia since it is important for the country and ECOWAS as a region.

ECOWAS is a West African regional group with 15 members and its primary purpose is to promote economic trade, national cooperation and monetary union for growth and development throughout West African.

Jean-Claude Kassi Brou has been the President of ECOWAS since March 2018.