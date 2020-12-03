Gambia: Five Airline Passengers Quarantined, Eight New Covid-19 Cases

2 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Health Authorities have recently taken five SN Brussels Flight Passengers into quarantine for not being valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificates.

The Gambia on Monday 30th November 2020 has registered eight new cases of the deadly coronavirus taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand seven hundred and forty-two.

The newly confirmed cases represent 2.2% test positivity rate. The median age of the new cases is 33 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered. The two new posthumous samples tested returned negative for COVID-19.

This is the 208th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has five people under quarantine and fourteen active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and fifty-eight new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

"Ten new COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged," he said.

Director Njai said four recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal.

