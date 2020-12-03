Eritrea: Augmenting National Fund Against Locust Invasion

Asmara, 02 December 2020 - Nationals residing in Sweden contributed 200 thousand Kroner in a bid to augment the national fund to combat desert locust invasion.

According to the report, the contribution was made at a fundraising campaign the National Committee in Sweden organized from 15-30 November. The fundraising campaign was initiated by nationals in Sweden with the objective of extending a helping hand in the fight against desert locust swarm invasion, members of the national committee stated.

The fundraising campaign that was conducted in three phases in a virtual format or zoom included seminars regarding the impact of locust swarm invasion and control measures.