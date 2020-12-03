Africa: A Fake Email From the Acting CAF President in Circulation

2 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

It has been brought to the attention of the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) that a fake email address, attributed to Acting President Mr. Constant Omari, is sending messages to Presidents of Federations and Mr. Omari's friends.

These fraudsters use the address constant.omari2018@gmail.com

and the number +243 979582632. This is a gross violation of the name of a prominent figure for criminal purposes.

The Confederation Africane de Football (CAF) and President Omari have asked their legal advisers to consider all the necessary measures to identify and take all the necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime.

In the meantime, CAF urges all stakeholders to be extra vigilant.

For further information:

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication Director

alexandre.siewe@cafonline.com

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.