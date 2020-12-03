Africa: A Fake Email From the Acting CAF President in Circulation

It has been brought to the attention of the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) that a fake email address, attributed to Acting President Mr. Constant Omari, is sending messages to Presidents of Federations and Mr. Omari's friends.

These fraudsters use the address constant.omari2018@gmail.com

and the number +243 979582632. This is a gross violation of the name of a prominent figure for criminal purposes.

The Confederation Africane de Football (CAF) and President Omari have asked their legal advisers to consider all the necessary measures to identify and take all the necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime.

In the meantime, CAF urges all stakeholders to be extra vigilant.

For further information:

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication Director

alexandre.siewe@cafonline.com