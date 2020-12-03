Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Bail Record Complete

3 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Hare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna has indicated that the transcribed record of proceedings that Henrietta Rushwaya, Stephen Tserai, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda wanted to use to appeal for bail at the High Court was ready.

Mr Nduna said this while making a ruling on applications made by the five over the complaints they raised emanating from their arrest.

Rushwaya, Muhammad, Tserai, Mufandauya and Karanda are expected back in court on December 11 for their routine remand.

Muhammad was, however, picked by police at the Harare Magistrates Court moments after appearing in court.

Although police could not by last night confirm the arrest, sources said Muhammad was picked in connection with visa applications done on his behalf by former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo's personal assistant, Gideon Mapokotera, on the pretext that he was coming into the country to partner the Ministry of Health.

Mapokotera has since appeared in court for allegedly applying for visas on behalf of Ali Muhammad and his family from the Immigration Department.

