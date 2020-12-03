Tanzania: Ruwasa Research Project to Increase Water Availability

THE Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in partnership with DataVision International have embarked on implementing Payment by Results (PbR) project to conduct research and inspection of rural water points in order to increase availability of clean and safe water.

Speaking during the training on the collection of statistics of the project financed by the UK government in Dar es Salaam yesterday, RUWASA Statistics Manager Singolile Mwamwaja said the project that started in 2016 will benefit 179 councils.

"We started with only 57 councils in the first phase, that later increased to 92 councils in the second phase, in the third phase the number went up to 181 councils, in the fourth phase again 181 councils and in the fifth phase 179 councils," said Mwamwaja.

He said the project will increase financing on water infrastructures in the councils that will ultimately lead to more people accessing clean and safe drinking water in the rural areas.

The project that seeks to identify water points which are still providing clean and safe drinking water as well as their infrastructure if they are in good condition, has secured some 925m/- (about 300 Sterling Pound).

According to RUWASA, through the project, some 1,058 villages have been selected and 1,695 water points inspected this year.

"Our objective is to increase funding on the project that is available in each council. With the 925m/- financing infrastructures in most rural water projects will be improved and help provide clean and safe drinking water to majority of the people," he said.

He said the implementation of the project is complimenting the government efforts under President John Magufuli to increase the number of people accessing safe and clean drinking water to 90 per cent by 2025 from 70.1 per cent currently.

He said the implementation of the project has brought about positive results by increasing water points to 154,000 from 87,000 points.

The Assistant Statistics Manager from Data Vision International, Sharif Nassor, said their company that won various prizes due to their services on research and technology from East Africa Brand Leadership 2019, provided training on how to collect statistics from all 179 councils.