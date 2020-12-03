Tanzania: Hussein Appoints Regional Commissioners

3 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Tuesday appointed new regional commissioners, promoting some who served as District Commissioners (DC) during Dr Ali Mohammed Shein's term.

Backed by section 61(1) of the Zanzibar constitution, Dr Hussein appointed Ms Salama Mbaruok Khatib as the regional commissioner (RC) for North Pemba. Until her new post, she was the District commissioner (DC) for Micheweni in Pemba.

Mr Rashid Hadid Rashid is the appointed new RC for South Unguja. He also served as DC in the past regime, while the new RC for Unguja Urban-West Region is Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa who was the DC for South Unguja region.

Mr Mattar Zahor Masoud takes over South Pemba as RC, succeeding Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdalla who was appointed Zanzibar's Second Vice President. The famous and long serving RC Mr Ayoub Muhammed Mahmoud is now the new RC for North Unguja.

