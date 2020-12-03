Tanzania: Fifth Tanzanian Industrial Products Exhibition Kicks Off

The Ministry of Industry, and Trade through its Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) has called for Tanzanians to visit the Fifth Tanzania Industrial Products Exhibition which will take place from December 3 to 9, 2020.

in a press statement released this Wednesday, stated that the exhibition aims to build a platform for Industrial Sector Stakeholders to have the opportunity to discuss, exchange experiences and publicize existing opportunities in the Sector.

"Local Industries have a positive impact on the economy we welcome all citizens to the exhibition which will showcase locally produced products so that they can recognize and love to use them. Also the aim at Connecting the Manufacturers with various producers of raw materials and other services used to produce industrial products," read further a press statement signed by Tantrade's Head of Public relations unit Ms Telesia Chilambo

The statement added that this year's motto is "Use Tanzanian Products, Build Tanzania" aimed at also forging and cementing business networks amongst industries and Distributors of industrial technologies with the aim of stimulating production in various sectors to promote the local market and ultimately push ahead the country's middle income status.

the exhibition will also go hand in hand with conducting of a Meeting between the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Industrial Owners in the country and Regulatory Institutions. The conference will focus on addressing the challenges facing industry owners in the conduct of commodity production activities in the country, according to the statement. It added that there will be a Dairy Bonanza is to encourage the consumption of milk produced by Tanzanian Industries where Exhibitors and will drink milk from our local factories as away of popularising the milk. "there will be a business forum outlining business opportunities in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait that will coincide with the B2B Meeting," it stated further. The exhibition is taking place at Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair Grounds in Dar es Salam