Tanzania: Heroes Grab Silver, Hippos Take U-20 Throne

DETERMINED Uganda Hippos eventually made a sweet revenge on Wednesday, dethroning the 2019 victors Ngorongoro Heroes.

Uganda Hippos convincingly overcame Tanzanian threat with a 4-1 win in the grand finale of the 2020 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup in Karatu, Arusha.

Heroes ended the winners of a silver medal, Fair Play Award while sharing the top scorer's award with Uganda. They also produced the tournament's best player.

The third-placed South Sudan produced Simon Justine as the tournament's best custodian. Heroes striker Suleiman Hamis shared the top scorer's award with Uganda's Ivan Bogere as both of them netted 5 goals.

Heroes Pascal Isindo, was named the Best Player of the tournament.

In the game staged at Black Rhino Academy in Karatu, Arusha Uganda defeated Kenya 3-1 in the semifinals before Heroes beating South Sudan 1-0. Uganda Hippos recorded their victory from the efforts of their young stars; Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere and Aziz Kayondo's.

Ngorongoro top scorer Abdul Selemani netted the consolation goal. Richard Basangwa scored an opening goal in the 11th minute through a free kick that gave Hippos a lead. Ngorongoro responded back in the 30th minute from Abdul Suleiman penalty kick which leveled the scoreboard.

Minutes before the first half break Steven Sserwadda placed Hippos at lead as he registered the second goal. Hippos had the chance to widen the goal margin through a penalty kick, but Ivan Bogere attempt ended to hit the top bar. The first half ended with Uganda leading by 2-1.

In the 61st minute Ivan Bogere heads in a Steven Sserwada's corner to stretch Hippos victory. It took ten more minutes for Aziz Kayondo to bank for his nation the fourth goal that sealed their victory. Uganda Hippos has then dethroned Tanzania as CECAFA U-20 champions.

On the other encounter South Sudan picked the bronze medal following a 2-1 victory over Kenya at the same venue.

South Sudan netted their goals through Philip Biajo in the 2nd minute and Nelson Elia in 40th minute while Nicholas Ochieng scored for Kenya's in the 10th minute.

The title journey for Ngorongoro Heroes seemed to have lot softness in it, dominating each game witnessed with the number of goals they accumulated over their opponents before stepping to the finals.