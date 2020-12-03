Tanzania: Stop Relying On Partner's HIV Results, Nkasi Men Told

3 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame, Nkasi

THE Nkasi District Commissioner (DC) in Rukwa Region, Mr Said Mtanda has urged men to go for HIV testing instead of waiting for results from their pregnant partners after being tested in hospital.

He cautioned men and the youth to take all possible precautionary measures so that they do not contract the disease.

The District Commissioner (DC) made the call on Tuesday when addressing a public rally at Mtenga Ward in Nkasi during the climax of World AIDs Day commemorated at district level in Nkasi.

He cautioned that most men abstain from undergoing HIV testing, and instead rely on clinical test results from their pregnant partners.

"There are some men who refuse to go for HIV testing, waiting for HIV results of their pregnant partners after undergoing clinical test. It is important for men to undergo the test on their own to ascertain their health status," the DC emphasized.

He added: "It is utterly wrong to believe that when the pregnant partner is negative the male partner is automatically negative. Male partners must undergo HIV testing to ascertain their health status."

Earlier, AIDs/HIV coordinator for Nkasi District, Joseph Budeba cautioned the youth to take all possible precautionary measures so they don't contract the infectious disease.

This year's theme joins a growing list of challenges that World AIDs Day has alerted people globally.

Statistics show that youth aged between 15 and 24 years old contribute to new infections of 40 per cent, thus categorizing them as the endangered vulnerable group in the country.

