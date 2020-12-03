Tanzania: Yanga's Transformation Bid Receives La Liga Boost

THE Executive Committee (EXCOM) of Young Africans on Wednesday received the first phase report which contains detailed explanation on the path to be taken by the club to fulfill its vision of transformation.

Presenting the report was the chairman of the transformation committee Alex Mgongolwa who said it has considered all key factors which are needed to make sure that the transformation exercise at Yanga reaches its desired goal.

"When we were tasked to take charge of this difficult job, our first goal was to find a trusted advisor whom we can cooperate for the sake of accomplishing the task well.

"As such, with the help from GSM, we managed to get La Liga and they have been helpful all the way until this date when we are presenting our report for the EXCOM to go through it before moving on to the next stage," Mgongolwa said.

He added that the issue on how to incorporate club branches, members, fans and even sponsors for them to feel part and parcel of their club development have all been included in the presented report so as to leave nobody behind.

"For any club to prosper, good management is needed and with the help from LaLiga, they have given us channels we need to follow so that the management of our club operate well. Also, the issue of fans engagement has been taken into consideration in the report we have prepared," he noted.

Mgongolwa further narrated that his committee will be available whenever the EXCOM will need extra clarification from the submitted report saying the printed words in it will remain forever and used by upcoming generations. On his part, chairman of the club Mshindo Msolla who received the report on behalf of EXCOM, presented it to the club's transformation advisor Senzo Mazingiza for him and the set up secretariat to keenly scrutinise it.

"Let me be clear that we will do whatever necessary to make sure that the entire map towards transformation is transparent and inclusive so that everyone should be part of it. "At the same time, we will follow all government guidelines which must be respected when a club is heading towards transformation in order not to spoil the available laws of the state," said Msolla.

He also pointed out that the available constitutional committee of the club will be tasked to amend some of the articles available in the current Yanga constitution so as to go in line with the demands of transformation.

"Had it not been for the financial support from GSM, we could not have been here since the entire procedures are costly but GSM nodded to 100 per cent fund the whole process. We thank them a lot," Msolla said.