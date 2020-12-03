Ghana: Officials for Kotoko, Ashgold CAF Matches Named

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has released names of referees to handle Asante Kotoko and AshntiGold SC respective Africa club championship on Saturday.

According to a CAF statement, Togolese referee Komlanvi Aklassou will handle the second leg CAF Champions League game between Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritanian.

They drew 1-1 in the first leg almost a week ago.

The 31-year old who officiated at the 2019 African Games in Morocco will be assisted by Limna Kabassima (Assistant I), Koffi Jonathan Ahonto Koffi (Assistant II) and Kouassi Attisso Atiogbe (Fourth Official).

Omer Kouame Dehoule from Cote D'Ivoire will be the Match Commissioner, with Ghana's Christiana Baah serving as COVID-19 officer for the game.

The game will be played at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday.

Nigerian referee Abubakar Abdullahi will handle the AshantiGold Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg tie against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

Referee Abdulahi will be assisted by countrymen Efosa Celestine Igudia (Assistant Referee I), Abdulmajeed Olaide (Assistant Referee II) and Joseph Odey Ogabor (Fourth Official).

Komlan Assogbavi from Togo will be the Match Commissioner, with Romaric Toe from Burkina Faso to serve as COVID-19 Officer.

The match comes off at the August 04, International stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

They held AshantiGold to a goalless result in Ghana.