Ghana: Officials for Kotoko, Ashgold CAF Matches Named

3 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has released names of referees to handle Asante Kotoko and AshntiGold SC respective Africa club championship on Saturday.

According to a CAF statement, Togolese referee Komlanvi Aklassou will handle the second leg CAF Champions League game between Kotoko and FC Nouadhibou of Mauritanian.

They drew 1-1 in the first leg almost a week ago.

The 31-year old who officiated at the 2019 African Games in Morocco will be assisted by Limna Kabassima (Assistant I), Koffi Jonathan Ahonto Koffi (Assistant II) and Kouassi Attisso Atiogbe (Fourth Official).

Omer Kouame Dehoule from Cote D'Ivoire will be the Match Commissioner, with Ghana's Christiana Baah serving as COVID-19 officer for the game.

The game will be played at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday.

Nigerian referee Abubakar Abdullahi will handle the AshantiGold Confederation Cup preliminary round second leg tie against Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

Referee Abdulahi will be assisted by countrymen Efosa Celestine Igudia (Assistant Referee I), Abdulmajeed Olaide (Assistant Referee II) and Joseph Odey Ogabor (Fourth Official).

Komlan Assogbavi from Togo will be the Match Commissioner, with Romaric Toe from Burkina Faso to serve as COVID-19 Officer.

The match comes off at the August 04, International stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

They held AshantiGold to a goalless result in Ghana.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.