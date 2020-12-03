South Africa: Public Protector's Application for Leave to Appeal Refused By Court

2 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Western Cape High Court has refused the Public Protector's leave to appeal its judgement handed down on 9 October, which dismissed her application for an interim order to stop National Assembly Speaker, Ms Thandi Modise, MP, from continuing to process a motion for her removal from office. The application was opposed by the Speaker (first respondent), the President (second respondent) and the Democratic Alliance (tenth respondent).

In refusing leave to appeal, the Court held, amongst others, that the impeachment process of an office bearer of a Chapter 9 institution was a serious mechanism for accountability under the Constitution and that a court should not lightly interfere with such processes. The Court further found that the applicant had failed to establish all of the requirements for interim relief, such as irreparable harm, the balance of convenience and that there were no suitable alternative remedies available to her.

The Court also found that there existed no prospects of the appeal succeeding.

The Public Protector was ordered to pay the costs of the Speaker and one other respondent.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.