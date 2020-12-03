Nigeria: Umahi, Asset to the Nation - Northern Group

The defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi is still generating heat in the southeast. Vituperative utterances between Umahi and Anyim after the defection is not going down well in some quarters. Consequently, Governor Umahi has continued to vent his spleen on perceived opponents by sacking their people in his government.

Barely two weeks after the kinsmen of former Governor Sam Egwu were sacked from the administration of Governor David Umahi, another set of appointees from former Senator Anyim Pius Anyim's Local Government Area of Ivo have been relieved of their appointments.

Their sack is said to be connected with the letter written by the former Senate President to Governor Umahi on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala said their removal was based on the policy of inclusive governance by the current administration in the state.

In a statement signed by him, all the affected office holders are expected to handover all government property in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

According to him: "In keeping with the policy of inclusive governance, the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi, has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ivo Local Government Area:

"They are all Senior Technical Assistants, STAs and Technical Assistants, TAs from Ivo Local Government Area.

"All Liaison Officers from Ivo Local Government Area; All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.

"The affected office holders are to handover all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner by the close of work today, 2nd December 2020."

Anyim's letter, mere pettiness --APC chairman

Miffed by the contents of Anyim's letter, the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Mr. Stanley Okoroemegha described it as mere pettiness that is unexpected of an elder statesman of the state.

He said: "There is no reason for such outburst. It shows pettiness on his side. Just few weeks ago, I sent a Hilux van to Anyim and he didn't reject the offer. What kind of pettiness is this? I was the one that suggested at the Exco that we should set a table at Udensi roundabout because of how beautiful the environment is. It was for the end of the year party.

"When the Hilux van was given to him, he couldn't afford N190,000 for a revolving light. I will not join issues with him and I'm still finding it hard to believe he was in the right frame of mind while writing such a letter.

"Few months ago, it was him and Arthur Eze. The land of Ebonyi has blessed him and he learnt to live in peace. You could imagine that even in a common community development leadership, he will bring his list that I should publish. The governor said I should oblige him. I refused because it will cause crisis. So, the governor said I should handle it. What he was saying in his letter were all lies.

"I'm not going to join issues with him. Governor Umahi has told us to be careful because they are leaders. However, we cannot fold our arms and be watching them. It is no longer acceptable. How many of them have attracted things to Ebonyi. He cannot do it because he lives a self centered life. Ebonyi people are wiser now.

"Why can't he come out and contest for President if that is what he wants? Is he now not qualified? He wants us to be sending money to him. I advise him to reverse from his moves or else Ebonyians will react in a way he will not believe."

Anyim's allegations unfounded, irresponsible --Ebonyi govt

Also reacting to Senator Anyim's letter, Ebonyi Government through its appointees including Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Ivo LGA Chairman; Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information; Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi, Commissioner for Works; Hon. Joseph Obasi, SA on Agric Development among others described the letter as unfounded, malicious and irresponsible. They added that the allegations he made did not hold any water.

Senator Pius Anyim had in his letter accused Governor David Umahi of being delusional in the handling of the governance of the state and the welfare of the people.

In their disagreement, the government appointees added that: "We are mindful to react to the senseless utterances of a man who supposedly is a national figure by virtue of his position as the former President of the Senate for about 3 years and Secretary to the Government of the Federation for four years and who is the real bad luck of his Local Government Area, Ebonyi State and the People's Democratic Party, PDP in Nigeria.

"Anyim in his widest imaginations thought that by concocting mendacious allegations and making sarcastic utterances against a man who gave him relevance in his Local Government Area and a face in his state since he lost out in an unprovoked 6-year war he levied against a sitting governor of Ebonyi State between 2000 and 2006( Sen. Sam. Ominyi Egwu), he could sweep under the carpets, the public rage about the ugly trends of his nature of indisposition to a sitting governor of his state, by dishing out unfounded, malicious and irresponsible allegations of 'assassination attempt' and other petty-accusations against the person of our dear hard working governor.

"Senator Anyim also appeared to have unwittingly reflected his public perception when he connected the golden personality of Governor Umahi with the word 'curse'

"It is indeed unbelievable and insensitively ridiculous that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim could use media platforms to make disreputable utterances that are capable of inviting those who know him to give a tip of the iceberg about his person and socio- political mannerisms.

"It may interest the public to know why this after thought by Sen. Anyim to sell a dummy that there's a plan to kill him by the governor, which he funnily said was to perfect his ambition.

"Anyim who, though a BOT member of PDP had never attended a meeting of the NEC and South East Zonal meetings of PDP since the current national leadership of the party' nor did he attend the keenly contested election of Prince Uche Secondus led National Working Committee, is now heading an Ebonyi based Zonal Working Committee to constitute a caretaker committee for the zone and the state in Abuja. What a local champion!

"As that was not enough, Sen. Anyim got an appointee of the governor to head the zonal leadership of the PDP, South East. As they were plotting what was uncovered and revealed through a security report as acts capable of causing breach of the peace, the governor exposed their evil plots in a media briefing.

"For the records, everybody knows Anyim as a man who has quarreled with the governors that have ruled in the history of the state. Anyim is known to have one style of criminal allegation; he doesn't find it difficult to open his mouth to accuse somebody especially innocent people of murder. He is a man of peculiar antecedent of quarreling even with heads of churches and creating problems in families through land grabbing.

"We have myriads of cases hanging on him bordering on love for money at the detriment of the peace and development of his people.

"Honestly, we must commend the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi who has tolerated Anyim thus far, who has done his very best to work with him, including doing everything to please a man we know cannot be pleased. But the time for the rest of Ebonyians especially Ivo people to see the quantum of his wickedness is now.

"What would the governor of Ebonyi State have done to sustain the tolerance of Anyim. All the projects done by the governor in Ishiagu, (Anyim's home town), were given to Anyim as a contract. Anyim used his surrogates to do a shabby job, including the Nzerem/ Okue/Eke Ishiagu road.

"The governor gave him all the appointments with exception of Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji who is Commissioner for Information. The governor gives him palliatives uptill today despite his riches.

"Even in community and secular elections, he places demand on the governor and the governor does it without looking back. Many people in Ivo LGA have suffered a great set back and communities were retarded because of Pius Anyim. The curse upon him today is that if Governor Umahi cannot please him, no leader in this world will ever please him.

"It is obvious from Anyim's publication that he has declared war against the state. By his publication, the alarms raised by the governor and the worries of the stakeholders and Elders have been justified and our governor vindicated.

"When a person dances badly in public, his or her people feel it badly. This is the case of the people of Ivo Local Government Area who are worried by this ugly behaviour of their son whose education and election into the Senate was by the collective contribution of Ivo people. We pray for him."

Blame yourself not Anyim, Ebonyi indigenes in Onitsha tell Umahi

But countering the position of Ebonyi government, some indigenes of Ebonyi State living in Onitsha, yesterday, told Governor Umahi to emulate the prodigal son in the Bible and return to PDP instead of blaming anybody for his political miscalculation and ill fated journey to APC that they said will lead to woes.

Urging Umahi to stop washing his dirty linen in the public by claiming that Senator Anyim and other party leaders have grievances against him that made them back out of the defection to APC, the leader of Ebonyi Patriotic Front, Onitsha branch, Mr Tochukwu Okposi said that they are concerned about Umahi's move to APC because he has worked more than any governor in Ebonyi State and therefore, don't want him to continue in the mistake that will ruin his political achievements.

According to Mr. Okposi, "We were shocked that the Govermor Umahi embarked on a lone visit to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of his defection. Such a lone visit may mean he had ulterior motive and does not speak well of the governor even though we are happy that he has done well for our state.

"President Buhari would have valued Umahi's visit better had he visited him with the former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and other PDP leaders in the state."

Umahi, asset to the nation --Northern Group

Meantime, a northern group,the North East Professionals Network, (NEPN) has described Governor David Umahi as an asset to Nigeria. The political pressure group said the defection of the Ebonyi State governor from the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)would bring glory and advantages to the South-East.

"Umahi's move from PDP to APC was unprecedented and an attribute of a game changer in the nation's political development," they stated.

Coordinator of the Network, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, in a statement, explained that Umahi had displayed uncommon courage of conviction by defecting to the APC in order to take Ebonyi and the South East in general out of the periphery to the mainstream politics of the nation.

"Let me on behalf of the youth of the North East congratulate Governor Umahi on the bold steps he has taken to launch Ebonyi and the South East into the mainstream politics of Nigeria. It will only take a man of courage and vision to accomplish such an unprecedented feat since the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.

"We equally congratulate the people of Ebonyi State and the entire South East who stand to benefit immensely from the wise and patriotic decision of Governor Umahi," the group stated.

Vanguardngr.com