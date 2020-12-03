Liberia: 9 Died in Fire and Road Accidents

Two separate fire and motor accidents have reportedly left at least nine (9) persons dead in Jamaica Road and Caldwell communities, Montserrado County, respectively.

The fatal tragedies transpired at different time during the last week of November, 2020.

Last Friday, a blazing fire killed a 40 year-old woman in Kissi Camp Community, behind Duala General Market on Bushrod Island. An eyewitness attributes cause of the fire to electrical shocks.

Mawah Johnson, a close friend of the deceased, disclosed that the fire started early hours of the morning, while community inhabitants were asleep.

She said due to the intensity of the fire, it was difficult for anyone to enter into the shack built with corrugated zinc.

The victim identified as Miama Zoe Watson, was a businesswoman engaged in sale of fire coal at Duala Market. She was burnt beyond recognition due to severity of the fire.

The deceased is survived by four children - three girls and one boy, who depended on their mother for livelihood. During the course of the same week, another nasty fire left three persons reportedly dead in Doe Community, Claratown - a densely populated slum area on the outskirt of Monrovia.

Hawa Freeman, a female resident, narrated the fire started from a tyre shop owned by a Nigerian, also an occupant of the five bedrooms house that gutted fire.

A close neighbor of the victims, Kamara Quiqui, explained that when the Nigerian noticed the fire, he only woke his family up, leaving rest of the occupants in the house who were asleep, in a dangerous predicament, as the fire consumed them to death.

In a related development, two road accidents claimed the lives of several persons along Jamaica Road and Caldwell-Kegba intersection, respectively.

Residents explained that a hit and run truck that initially killed one male near Battery Factory Plank Field area, subsequently ran into a Fula shop while escaping thus, killing all occupants in the house.

According to eyewitnesses, a male victim who went to repair his motorbike close to the house was also smashed by the speeding dump-truck that bursts the wall of the building in which a Fulani and his wife reside, killing them instantly.

The incidents brought tears to many who trooped at the separate scenes to get firsthand information. At the Caldwell/Kegba Junction, was another motor accident involving an eight-tyre truck that collided with a 32-seater commercial bus, killing all occupants onboard.