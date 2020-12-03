Liberia: CPP Disappointed in Supreme Court

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) here has strongly expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court of Liberia for its recent ruling in the case between it and the National Elections Commission.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Wednesday, 2 December CPP chairperson Mr. Alexander Cummings said, "Again, we seize this moment to re-emphasize our disappointment with the Supreme Court of Liberia, which refused to hear our concerns through a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus to clean the voters roll; and which issued a ruling on the national referendum that was so vague as to be lacking in enforcement."

He stated that the CPP rejects and rebukes the Supreme Court abuse of discretionary power to hear the Collaboration's mandamus and its [Supreme Court] spineless and ambivalent ruling giving no direction to the political survival of the State.

CPP would like to inform Liberians that even at the point where ECOWAS stepped in to help us clean the Voter Roll, the National Elections Commission still did not find it prudent to involve political parties in the clean-up process or at least observe the exercise; in utter disrespect of the role as prime elections stakeholders and the fact that it is their complaint that gave rise to the ordering of the clean-up exercise by the court, Mr. Cummings lamented.

Adding his voice to the argument, the standard bearer of the All Liberian Party, Mr. Benoni Urey called on Justices on the Supreme Court bench to resign in order to save the Court's image and integrity which have dragged in the mud only for the single purpose of dollarizing justice.

Mr. Urey described rulings from the Supreme Court especially, under Chief Justice Francis Korpkor as nothing but giving negatively impact to the country and its people.Commenting on the National Referendum, he said partisans of his party and the CPP are urged to boycott the referendum but should protect votes for their respective candidates.

Commenting also in the joint news conference, the Rainbow Coalition said Liberians should not depend on the international community for anything, instead, they should by no know how to govern and handle their internal affairs professionally and technically.

The Rainbow noted that politics is a process and not an event, as in the case of the National Elections Commission and the Supreme Court relating to the National Referendum and the Special Senatorial elections.

Meanwhile, members of the opposition block including the Rainbow Coalition have endorsed the candidature of Montserrado County Senate Abraham Darius Dillon for re-election.

Liberians go to the poll next Tuesday, 8 December to elect 15 senators and two members of the House in by-elections and participate in a national referendum that has specifically become an issue of contention due to poor public education.