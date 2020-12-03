Liberia: APM Terminal Reconditions Tubman High school

As part of its social and corporate responsibilities, APM Terminal Liberia has begun replacing windows chairs at the William V. S. Tubman High School in Sinkor, Monrovia.

Breaking news to reporters during program making the 52nd birth anniversary of the late President William V. S. Tubman on Monday, 1st December the Principal of the institution, Mr. Alaisis N. Golelore, said APM Terminal is installing new steel bars and window frames with glasses. Eight windows and 100 chairs have been provided, initially.

Mr. Golelore explained that six windows upstairs, and two windows downstairs, are being replaced with new ones to prevent criminals and intruders from having access to the school's campus.He disclosed that criminals had earlier broken into the premises and stolen chairs and other important materials.

According to him, APM Terminal has agreed to provide 250 brand new chairs for students of the school, as it prepares to commence the 2020/2021 academic calendar.

Principal Golelore also revealed the initiative was made possible through the Senate Committee on Education that negotiated with the Management of APM Terminal, indicating the APM Terminal has also agreed to paint the administrative building on campus.

The United Nations Industrial Organization is similar expected to help roof several parts of the school including the Wood Work and Electrical departments, respectively to be used by students. Principal Golelore expressed gratitude to the Senate Committee on Education and the Management of APM Terminal for coming to the aid of the school.

He said the school, which previously had water and electricity problems is briefing an air of relief because these important services have been restored.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County district#5 Representative Thomas P. Fallah, also senatorial candidate of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change, who was expected to serve as guest speaker for the 52nd Anniversary of the school, disappointed students and guest when he failed to turnout for the ceremony.

