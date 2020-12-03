Liberia: NEC Launches CVE Community Engagement Component

National Elections Commission, (NEC) Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah Wednesday officially launch the 2020 Civic and Voter Education, CVE, Gender and Communications Sections Community Engagement campaign at a one-day forum organized by the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinions, CEIOS in Monrovia.

The 2020 one-day CVE Community engagement campaign which was launched today Wednesday, 2 December focused on the prevention of violence during the conduct of the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Election, Constitutional Referendum and two Representative By-elections in Montserrado and Sinoe counties.

Addressing CIOS members and other well-wishers in Monrovia the Chairperson of NEC Davidetta Browne Lansanah challenged Liberians to turn out and freely vote in the Constitutional Referendum with a yes or no vote for the eight measures.

Earlier, the Executive Chairperson of the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Ideas Adolphus Weah said the CEIO is the leading outreach forum in Monrovia where intellectuals from different professional backgrounds are welcome to discuss national issues as it relates to the growth and development of Liberia.

The CEIO Executive Chairperson reminded the NEC Chairperson and entourage that Liberians expect nothing less but the conduct of a free, fair, credible and transparent elections come Tuesday 8 December 2020.

The launch of the community engagement campaign activities is a non-stop weeklong program of the Civic and Voter Education section as well as the Gender and Communications Sections of the National Elections Commission aiming to educate Liberians on the Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and two representatives By-elections in Montserrado County district number and Sinoe County district number two.