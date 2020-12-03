Liberia: Fallah Chides Dillon

Coalition for Democratic Change senatorial candidate Thomas Fallah said as Senator for Montserrado County, his rival Abraham Darius Dillon should be abreast of names of all commissioners, townships and cities in the county.

According at a recent debate held in Montserrado, he asked Sen. Dillon to name local leaders and towns and cities in the county he [Dillon] leads, but he failed to answer.

Speaking in Monrovia Tuesday, December 1, Fallah emphasized that each senator is an administrator of the county he represents, so he ought to know the entire local government of that area, disclosing the Montserrado County has 21 commissioners and five cities.

He continued that before a senator gets to the majority of the people in the county, he needs to know its traditional leaders and work with them, noting that Senator Dillon doesn't have a county office space to his constituents, and that he doesn't have one office in both the urban and rural areas.

"I am not a Senator yet but by vying to be a senator and irrespective of the election law, we are here today to secure an office space."

He said if elected as senator, his first 100 days he will have administrative headquarters, knowing full well not all of the people in the county are CDCians.

"Once I'm elected senator of this county, I will have a neutral ground with people from the CPP; I will have my capitol building office, my political office, where my CDC people will be and my administrative office where people from Alternative National Congress, Unity Party, Liberty Party and other opposition political parties to discuss the common good of the county."

Fallah said would also engage the county superintendent to help set an agenda for Montserrado, while noting that representatives for all 17 districts are very vital irrespective of party affiliation.

"We are going to be focused in reconciling the people in the county. This election has tension, so after the election, I will reconcile the people in the opposition and also reconcile my people in the ruling party to bring peace and development. If you give me the opportunity to be your Senator, I will bring more to the table", Fallah concluded.