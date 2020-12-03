Liberia: Man, 24, Jailed for Rape

The resident Judge of the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice JomahJallah has sent a 24 - year - old man to jail at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly raping an 11 - year old girl.

Defendant KollehOwah was arrested on Tuesday, 24 November in connection to the crime at his Doe Community residence.

According to the charge sheet, the victim narrated that during the afternoon hours on Sunday, 22 November, she went to fetch water along with her sister at the pump adjacent to defendant Owah's residence when the incident occurred.

The police charge sheet says while the victim and her sister were at the pump, defendant Owah called her to his house in order to collect her test paper, but she was hesitant.

The victim allegedly explained to police that the accused allegedly pushed her into his bedroom, subsequently undressed the two of them and had sexual intercourse with her.

According to the charge sheet, the victim stated that during the commission of the act, she was yelling but the defendant ignored her and continued to sexually abuse her.

Police say it was established that afterward the defendant threatened to flog if she informed anyone about what he did to her.

She claimed that the defendant opened the door and let her out, following which she says she explained what happened to her when she got to her sister.

During the police investigation, the charge sheet reveals that the victim was referred for medical examination, treatment and medical report at Redemption Hospital.

Police indicate that several witnesses were interviewed who stated among other things that the defendant has been teaching in a school only identified as VCSS, which the victim has been attending for two years.

The charge sheet concludes that based on the facts and circumstances surrounding the case, the defendant was charged with rape which is in violation of Chapter 14, Subchapter D, and Section 14.70 of the Revised Rape Law of Liberia.