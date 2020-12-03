Liberia: CPP Supports Referendum, But... .

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings says the CPP supports the conduct of referendum in the country, but said it shouldn't be conducted along with the impending Special Senatorial Elections and the two Representative by-elections.

Speaking Wednesday December 2, 2020 at a press conference, Mr. Cummings said the CPP is not against the conduct of the referendum, but wants it postponed based on what he calls 'illegal conduct of the process and the lack of public awareness.'

According to him, the CPP supports the reduction of tenures and supports four year tenure for President, but wants the Referendum postponed.

"Just in case, the government refuses to adhere to our calls, we want to urge our people to boycott the referendum and only vote for the Senatorial candidates," he stressed.

Cummings also accused the ruling party that it has the intention to rig the upcoming election.

He said "We will standup to have our votes protected."

Mr. Cummings further disclosed that CPP wants the resignation of the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC)-Madam Davidetta Brown Lansannah. He alleged that the NEC boss is not independent as head. According to him, the NEC failed to clean the 2017 Voter Roll as well as the exclusion of the opposition parties from participating in the major processes leading to the conduct of the December 8 Special Senatorial Elections and the National Referendum.

When contacted, a senior officer at NEC, who declined to be named said the CPP leader was not saying the truth. "At every step along the way, we have invited them, but they refused to attend. We cannot force them to attend. If they have issues, they need to come and tell the NEC," the anonymous source said.

In a related development, the political leader of the All Liberians Party, a member of the CPP has lashed at members of the Supreme Court describing them as 'people interested in money.'

Speaking Wednesday in Sinkor at a program for the CPP, Mr. Benoni Urey alleged that the Chief Justice, Francis Korkpor and team are not in the interest of Liberians and calls on them to resign.

"The Kporkor Bench is not in the interest of our Country. Their decisions are about money and greed, therefore, all Liberians need to get up and demand the resignation of all members of the Supreme Court Bench," he said. He said the Supreme Court fails to grant their petition which called for the postponement of the referendum, but their petition was denied