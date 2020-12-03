Liberia: 'Big Celebration' in Bong, Nimba Counties

Citizens of Bong and Nimba Counties have all reasons to celebrate when Liberian leader, George M. Weah broke grounds for the construction of housing units for them.

President Weah on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday December 2, 2020 broke grounds for two hundred housing units in the two Counties respectively.

On the 1st of December, he performed the ground breaking ceremony in Marshamsu, Salala District of Bong County; while on the 2nd of December, he as well broke grounds in a place in Nimba called Pawpaw Village.

In his separate statements during the ground breaking ceremonies in Bong and Nimba, President George Weah said the gesture is in fulfillment of a promise he made to citizens of the two counties that he [George Weah] is going to change the lives of the citizens of Bong County.

President Weah further stated that his administration is committed to change in ensuring that the expected changes take place and for the dream of all Liberians to come through, everyone needs to work collectively in achieving such.

President Weah breaks ground

The one hundred housing units are expected to be completed within the time space of three months, this according to the Executive Director of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Pepci Quiwu Yeke.

Yeke said the one hundred housing units will help put smiles on the faces of the people of Bong County thus bringing relief to them by providing them with conducive shelter while in Nimba. He said the work starts five days after the ground breaking program.

There were jubilation when the pronouncement to construct the housing units in those counties. In a joyous mood, Salala District Representative, Moima Briggs Mensah praised President George Weah and his government for thinking about the people of Bong County with a project she described as 'timely'.

Representative Mensah used the opportunity provided her to make statement to warn people of Bong to take ownership of the homes upon completion.

At the same time in Nimba, residents of the County were as well thankful about the project.

In remarks, Senator Prince Johnson, Representative Jeremiah Koung thanked the Weah led government for expanding and increasing developments in their County.

With the ground breaking in the two counties, it brings to total nine counties that are poised to benefit from the government of Liberia Pro-Poor Housing Units.