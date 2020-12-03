Liberia: Speaker Chambers Tours Southeastern With Peace Messages

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers is touring counties in the southeast with a call for Liberians to remain peaceful ahead of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial elections and two by-elections.

During the Speaker's visits, he acknowledged that all is not rosy, but was quick to say that serious progress is being made by the George Weah led government to brighten the days of ordinary Liberians.

Chambers has visited some quarters in Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and is currently in his County Maryland and is expected to hopefully visit Grand Kru County.

As a guest on the Super Morning Show of LBS, Chambers indicated that George Weah administration is not insensitive to the plight of the people of Liberia adding that they are clamping down on corruption, ensuring that the safety of citizenry is in tight and helping with construction of housing units.

At various points, Speaker Chambers met citizens of those counties, according to him, he preached messages of peace and the vision of the government of Liberia noting that it is difficult, but together they can achieve it.

According to the House Speaker, they [authority of Liberian government] consider the will-being of the people as what matters to them.

According to him, while the government is working to ensure that the best things are done to improve their lives; people should not take advantage of the government and make unpalatable [nasty] remarks that will not serve well for the country and its people.

He called on them to at all times be peaceful as Liberia does not need to go back to war because of unrefined statements.

"You know democracy is the way of the people and so it is only best to meet with the people and understand the psychology, whatever they are thinking about and they have been magnanimous," the speaker spoke of kind words of those he interacted with on his tour in that part of Liberia.

The Speaker of the 54th Legislature additionally praised the medical staff at the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Nimba for what he calls 'the way they peruse their calling.'

Speaker Chambers indicated that he saw an exuberance spirit in how the health workers performed their tasks at that government Hospital in Nimba County.

According to him, with passion, they have been working and helping Liberians.

Speaker Chambers furthered that he had discussion with the workers at the Jackson F. Doe hospital and they presented their challenges to him, but he was quick to say that the health workers are cognizant of the fact that the world is faced with a pandemic.

He said with the challenges the workers are facing, notwithstanding they are doing very well with their work.

At the same time, Speaker Chambers said in Maryland, they had discussion with citizens of the county where he also used the opportunity to call on Marylanders to vote for James Biney who is contesting the seat of the Senate in the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.