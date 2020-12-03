Somalia: Army Chief Concludes Training for Danab Forces in Lower Shabelle Region

3 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Commander of the Somali National Army, General Odowa Yusuf Rage has concluded training for Danab Special Forces units southern Lower Shabelle region.

The closing ceremony of the training took place at Baledogle military base, with the support of the United States Government, and was delivered by Danab Commandos instructors, with the Commander of the Armed Forces General Odowa receiving special greetings from the troops. trained.

The troop's displayed high-level smiles, which included enemy tactics, psychic defences, as well as tactics and other methods of combat.

The military boss said that the commando unit will take part in operations in Somalia which suffered a long enemy terrorist.

Danab special forces was first formed in 2013, the force has expanded from approximately 150 personnel to between 1,000 to 2,500 troops.

Danab forces mostly conduct missions against Alshabab militants who are fighting to topple the UN-backed fragile government and establish Islamic law understood in their own interpretation.

Alshabab which is affiliated to Alqaeda has been fighting in Somalia for over a decade. The terror group was driven out of Mogadishu by the Somali army and AMISOM troops in 2011 but the still carry out deadly attacks in the horn of African nation and Kenya.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.