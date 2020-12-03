Somalia: Army Chief Concludes Training for Danab Forces in Lower Shabelle Region

The Commander of the Somali National Army, General Odowa Yusuf Rage has concluded training for Danab Special Forces units southern Lower Shabelle region.

The closing ceremony of the training took place at Baledogle military base, with the support of the United States Government, and was delivered by Danab Commandos instructors, with the Commander of the Armed Forces General Odowa receiving special greetings from the troops. trained.

The troop's displayed high-level smiles, which included enemy tactics, psychic defences, as well as tactics and other methods of combat.

The military boss said that the commando unit will take part in operations in Somalia which suffered a long enemy terrorist.

Danab special forces was first formed in 2013, the force has expanded from approximately 150 personnel to between 1,000 to 2,500 troops.

Danab forces mostly conduct missions against Alshabab militants who are fighting to topple the UN-backed fragile government and establish Islamic law understood in their own interpretation.

Alshabab which is affiliated to Alqaeda has been fighting in Somalia for over a decade. The terror group was driven out of Mogadishu by the Somali army and AMISOM troops in 2011 but the still carry out deadly attacks in the horn of African nation and Kenya.