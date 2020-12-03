Nigeria: Kano Disburses Over N100m Unicef Grants to 720 Schools

3 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — Kano State government says it has disbursed over N100 million school improvement grants from the United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF to not fewer than 720 primary and Integrated Qur'anic and Islammiyya Schools in the state.

The Director Planning Research and Statistics, Kano State Qur'anic and Islammiyya School Management Board, QISMB, Muhammed Ibn Alhassan made this known during the end of the year 2020 review meeting organized by UNICEF.

Alhassan said the grants (N250,000 each) were disbursed to 300 primary schools and 420 Integrated Qur'anic Islammiyya Schools in the state.

According to him, the grants were meant for the improvement of the schools to ensure increase enrolment and assessment for the girl or female children.

"With the grants, we were able to sew uniforms for most of our girls that are vulnerable and few other boys who are also vulnerable.

"There were also repairs of water points for the girls, toilets for the girls, at least these are some of the improvements," Alhassan stated.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Kano Office, Maulid Warfa expressed optimism that the fund will win more grounds in the year ahead, 2021.

Warfa promised to restrategize and redouble its commitment and efforts in the areas of education (increased enrolment of the out-of-school children), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (more Open Defecation Free communities) and health (reverse the maternal and infant mortality, sustain the tempo of polio-free status) among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

