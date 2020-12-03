South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Launches Virtual Book Club, 14 Dec

2 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Basic Education, Hon. Angie Motshekga launches a virtual book club

In his state of the nation address in June 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of cultivating a reading nation to unlock opportunities that flow from a broadened understanding of the country and the world.

Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead Campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosa' s call to improve reading nationally - from the classroom to the living room. In the endeavour to build a community around reading, the NRC is networking reading clubs nationally to extend the permeation of the reading culture across the country.

Individuals and reading club members will be invited to join a reading network that will take up the President's challenge of reading at least one book per month.

In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, the National Library of South Africa and Nal'ibali, the National Reading Coalition is coordinating twelve annual virtual reading sessions networking readers and their clubs nationally. In this way, we envisage to reinforce the reading improvement efforts being made in and around schools and communities.

We invite the public to lead the first reading session which will be hosted by the NRC on the 14 December 2020, South Africans will discuss the book Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The objectives of this reading session are to:

Inculcate the culture of reading in South Africans across all ages.

Maximise reading networks across the country

The first 50 participants to the virtual book launch will get a voucher from Exclusive books to the value of R300.

Registration link: https://nrc.org.za/

About the National Reading Coalition

The National Reading Coalition (NRC) is a coordinating structure where all reading initiatives and interested stakeholders can come together to share knowledge and successful learning experiences. The NRC was established by the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) and the Department of Basic Education (DBE) as a comprehensive national response to the reading challenges facing South Africa. The NRC is coordinating the development and implementation of a comprehensive national reading improvement strategy. The NRC functions as an agile, self-sustaining network of reading initiatives.

About the president's reading circle

In the spirit of Thuma Mina, the President's Reading Circle answers the call by a champion reader, published author and President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, for South Africans to experience and live the joy of reading.

President Ramaphosa has consistently urged the nation to cultivate a love of books and reading that will open our minds and hearts to new ideas and unlock opportunities that flow from a broadened understanding of the country and the world around us.

The President's Reading Circle brings together National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), National Reading Coalition (NRC), Department of Basic Education (DBE), Read to Lead, National Library of South African (NLSA), Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), National Development Plan (NDP) in a social initiative intended to change lives and transform our society.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.