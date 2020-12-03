Seychelles: Budding Businesswoman With a Love of Swimming Vies for Miss Seychelles Title

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organisation Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Irene Vanessa Marie.

After completing a diploma in Accounting at the Seychelles Business Studies Academy (SBSA), Irene Marie is currently pursuing further studies at the University of Seychelles studying for a degree in BSc Business Administration.

Marie's goal in life is to use her entrepreneurial skills and mindset to become a self-made businesswoman. The beauty contestant added that she wants to be a role model for all young women in Seychelles.

According to Marie, with creative thinking and dedication, women can become leaders in any field of their choosing. "What makes life interesting is finding ways to overcome the challenges that come with it," said the 21-year-old.

From a young age, Marie has been an active person and has always taken pleasure in doing sports. At the age of eight, she developed a passion for swimming. Marie later joined the local Aquafins Swimming Club and has devoted herself to teaching others how to swim as she believes it is an essential lifeskill that everyone needs to learn.

As a participant of the Miss Seychelles beauty pageant, Marie made it her project to teach people living with disabilities how to swim. "I feel like this is a good way to bring joy and happiness into their lives," said the contestant.

Marie strongly believes that a true queen should always care for the people, give opportunities, encouragement and motivation to others.

"With this we allow people around us to rise, build and lift each other's spirit," said contestant number 8.