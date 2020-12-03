Namibian Angling Goes Digital

NAMIBIAN angling entered the digital age for the first time when Andre van Vuuren won the recent inaugural Cymot iBass Tournament.

Anglers were able to download an app on their mobile phones with which they could weigh in a fish caught by means of a video that was posted on the app during the weighing procedure of each fish caught.

The Cymot iBass Tournament Trial took place over a period of three months where anglers could weigh in as many fish as they liked with the heaviest five counting towards the final result.

They had an opportunity to either fish at Oanob Dam or Von Bach Dam, while a total of 18 anglers took part in the tournament, with a total of 127 fish caught over the three-month period.

The hype created by the app was intense and competitors could see who had been fishing, when they had been fishing and what they had caught by simply opening the app on their smartphones.

This encouraged anglers to go fishing more often to see if they could upgrade their bag limits and claim top spot in the tournament and take home the camping fridge and ice-maker worth well over N$12 000 generously sponsored by Cymot.

"Within the space of a few months we have taken a traditionally interactive sport into the future with this exciting tournament format," the PRO of the Namibia Bass Angling Association, Andrew Hall said, adding that the idea came from their Zimbabwean counterparts.

"The executive council of the NBAA had to think outside the box in order to at least get something out of a disastrous year. Our friends from the Zimbabwe National Bass Federation had developed an app which claimed to take tournament angling into the digital age. Most anglers were apprehensive about the concept as angling tournaments have always been about big weigh-in's with spectators and have always only lasted four days at most," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We decided to be open-minded and give it a shot as we had nothing to lose. This turned out to be one of the best decisions of 2020 as the tournament turned out to be a tremendous success. The event was so successful that we have planned two more such events for 2021. The tournament format embodies 'the new normal' that everyone is talking about and takes social distancing to new levels, the way nature intended," he added.

Van Vuuren won the tournament with a total weight of 11,530kg, followed by Max Pieper (11,060kg), Alec Williams (10,830kg), Neil Engelbrecht (10,260kg) and Wilber Slabber (10,180kg).

Hall also thanked the main sponsor, Cymot, as well as two new sponsors whop came on board, namely Paratus and WBM Lureworks.