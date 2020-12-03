Namibia: Ashburton Takes Over Kwata Cricket Programme

ASHBURTON Investments Namibia yesterday handed over a sponsorship of N$362 155 to Cricket Namibia for its Kwata Cricket Development Programme.

The ceremony took place at Auas Primary School in Katutura, one of the many schools that have formed part of the Kwata programme over the years.

At the occasion, Pieter Laubscher of Ashburton Investments said the programme had reached more than 100 000 children since it was launched under First National Bank Namibia more than 10 years ago.

"Kwata cricket was established in 2009 to create awareness of cricket among underprivileged communities in Namibia, which in turn assists in maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. At the beginning the programme was only on offer in the Erongo region, focusing on Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. Over the years, however, the programme has been brought to the rest of Namibia and now reaches more than 11 regions, while involving more than 100 000 youngsters," he said.

According to Laubscher, the game is now played in Windhoek, at Outjo, Gobabis, Otjiwarongo, Kamanjab, Khorixas and Keetmanshoop, as well as at Okahandja, Rehoboth, Schlip, the rural schools in the Kunene region, and in the Oshakati and Ondangwa areas.

He said the programme had produced several talented youngsters like Ben Shikongo and Arrasta Diergaardt, who have gone on to represent their country at senior level.

"Ashburton Kwata Cricket is a hit and is bound to remain so for the forseable future. We are proud to be associated with this programme and wish to encourage all our youngsters to sign up for this enjoyable sport," he said.

Johan Muller, chief executive officer of Cricket Namibia, said the programme will now be known as the Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Programme, and thanked them for their support.

"We are grateful for this partnership, and it's great to see you are willing to continue a partnership that we originally started with FNB and is now continuing under your brand.

"Currently this programme caters for more than 34 000 kids who play cricket in Namibia in a wide variety of regions - from the north all the way down to Lüderitz in the south," he said.

Muller said they want to expand the programme even further next year.

"We are really looking forward to what this programme will do for the children of Namibia. We've got a very clear action plan for 2021, and our aim is to reach 50 000 kids by this time next year," he said.

"We also want to thank the schools that bought into the programme, and the passionate teachers who took their time to get educated and spend time with the kids. Without you guys we cannot make a success of this," he said.

The head girl of Auas Primary School, Johanna Andreas, said cricket had played a big role in their lives.

"Cricket is a game that we all love, and that we have been playing for many years. Cricket Namibia and its partners have made us who we are today, and I hope it will continue, because cricket has been such a life-changing miracle to all of us. It has prevented bad things from happening to us, and some kids could have been on the streets, but now they are here with us."