Liberia: All Liberian Party Benoni Urey Says All Indicators Show That Dillon Will Be the Victor of Montserrado County Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Mr. Benoni W. Urey, Political Leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP), has said the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and residents of Montserrado County will accept nothing less than a victory for Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

Mr. Urey, whose All Liberian Party (ALP) is a member of the CPP, said his statement is informed by his own survey done in Montserrado County. According to him, this survey shows that Sen. Dillon is "the choice of the people" of Montserrado County. Senator Dillon, who is seeking reelection in the county, is doing so on the ticket of the opposition CPP.

"I have been all around Montserrado County and many other counties, but specifically Montserrado and survey shows that there is no way anybody can beat Dillon. I want the ruling CDC to know this; we will accept nothing less than a victory for Darius Dillon.

"I have traveled the length and breadth of Montserrado, Darius is the winner. I want to warn the government, I come in peace and love of the people. Do not play with the election. Any attempt to play with this election will not be accepted by Liberians."

Speaking further, he called on the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-led government to promote democracy because according to him "the Liberian people are resolved" to see democracy works.

"We have listened to stories about plots to rig elections. Whether they are true or not, we are advising President [Geoege] Weah, he might not be a part of it but we want him call his officials who are planning this to disengage so that conducting free and transparent elections can be your legacy.

"The Liberian people are prepared to protect their votes. I am talking to CDCians, I know there are some who believe in democracy let's together work to protect democracy. Let the best candidate win."

Urey on Pres. Weah's call for Citizens to install CCTV camera

Responding to alleged assertions from the President that citizens should install personal CCTV cameras as a way to enhance their own security, the ALP political leader reminded the President of his constitutional responsibility to provide security for his citizens and foreign residents of Liberia.

"We pay taxes in this country for security. It is incumbent upon the government to provide security and the security of this elections will rest on his shoulders, and any disturbance in this country he will take the blame.

"We want a free, fair and transparent election. You were elected to provide security for the people of this country. This election security depends on you because at the end of the day you will bear the responsibility of what happens."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Don't accept referendum ballot paper

Urey has also frowned on the National Elections Commission (NEC) for what he described as "taking onto themselves constitutional power that was not given them."

"Nowhere in the world will a group of people calling themselves elections commissioners dictate election terms to the people. The political parties have a greater say in the elections. The NEC cannot determine what they will do, it has to be done in collaboration with political parties. It is our process."

The Supreme Court Justices must resign

Mr. Urey also blamed part of Liberia's problems on the justices sitting on Supreme Court bench. He accused them of rendering decision based on money and/or political greed.

"Part of this country's problem is from the Judiciary. The Chief Justice and his entire bench need to resign. They have rendered decisions based on money and political greed. It's time for them to go so that Liberia will move forward."