Liberia: Master Queen Soccer Tournament Kicks Off Today

Monrovia — The second edition of the Master Queen CelebritySoccer Tournament Kickoff today December 3, 2020 at the famous Blue Field in the PHP Community.

The tournament that was early slated for December 5, 2020 due to the political rallies in Montserrado will be played on the 3rd of December.

This year's daylong tournament will bring together celebrities in football action and will be played with eight teams participating the organizers have disclosed.

The organizer of the tournament Grace Weah says the 2nd edition of the competition will focus on bringing celebrities together to campaign against the alarming rate of sexual and gender-based violence across the country.

The tournament, a brainchild of radio personality Master Queen brings together the Liberia entertainment community on the highest level. Each year, it is dedicated to social issues that celebrities pledge to take action on working during the giving year before the next tournament.

In this regard, this year's tournament, according to Master Queen, is expected to bring together celebrities from diverse backgrounds to discuss efforts needed to address the country's alarming rate of violence against women and girls.

"One of the many objectives of the tournament is to unify celebrities to work together for the benefit of the society, and speak out against ills as well as taking actions to improve their surroundings and the society at large.

"It is important that we joined local efforts to minimize or eliminate all forms of SGBV against women and girls. At the end of the event, celebrities are going to commit to taking action to educate the general public about the danger and harm of SGBV on the wellbeing of women and girls," Madam Weah added.

The tournament group celebrates their careers against each other to champion the spirit of the game, allowing talent to take the field and the beautiful game to shine on the pitch. Its 1st edition last year was won by bloggers and promoters.

Master Queen said celebrities need to get involved in the fight against SGBV by using football as a platform to integrate sport and anti-GBV education sessions.

The tournament is play under the Theme "Stop Violence Against Women and Children".

Addressing the Media Master Queen said the official sponsor of the even this year is TipeMe Liberia who has seen the need to join the fight against violence against women and Children.

For her part TipMe Liberia CEO. Laureine Guilao said she is thrilled to have her business partner with the organizers to bring entertainers together to entertain viewers during this difficult time "while also supporting national efforts towards combating SGBV."

"So happy to partner with the organizers and cannot wait to see the tournament kicking off. It is going to be a remarkable soccer game because the level of preparation among celebrities since this tournament was announced has exponentially increased," Madam Guilao added.

The tournament, which is expected to future an exciting lineup anti-SGBV education component focuses on the following thematic areas: exploring gender, sex, and sexuality; understanding and respecting human rights for all; and identifying and responding to GBV - at home, work, or school.

Meanwhile, the celebrity tournament will kick off with a kickball match between Female Artists vs Female Journalists Association of Liberia while comedians and Actors will battle things against Bloggers, and Promoters.

In the second football match last year beaten finalist On-Air Personalities and Dsic Jockeys will face Musicians and Producers, while NASSCORP will meet Paynesville All-stars.

The tournament will be played on a knockout basis with the winner walking away with a trophy and cash prize while deserving players will be awarded.