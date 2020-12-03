Liberia: 45 Students to Benefit Youth Media Action Child Broadcasting Program

Paynesville — Forty-five students are expected to benefit from the 2nd edition of Youth Media Action (YMA) Journalism Program.

The Executive Director of the group, Varmah Kamara said after a thorough vetting process of over 55 applicants, 45 successfully passed to participate in the program.

Mr. Kamara added "This year's event will be held under the theme, "Creating Safe Space in the Liberian for Children."

He identified introduction to journalism, news writing and presentation, interview techniques, using photo for journalism and media content education, amongst others, are topics that would covered during the program.

"Today, the media is flooded with all sorts of political program and this one-month initiative is to change the narratives, giving children the opportunity to learn and share their stories."

The YMA Executive Director was speaking Tuesday, December 1, 2020 when his organization launched the 2nd edition of the Child Broadcasting Program at the state-run media - the Liberia Broadcasting System.

Mr. Kamara asserted that the program will also help build the self esteem and confidence of children and prepare them in choosing journalism as a career.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Talk Show Host, Daniel Ankrah thanked Youth Media Action for such a vital program.

Mr. Ankrah who started as a child broadcaster at UNMIL now ECOWAS Radio added that child broadcasting is very paramount to the future of professional Journalism.

He pledged the LBS management's commitment to such a unique program while he encouraged the participants to use the lessons learned during the one month training wisely in building their career.

For his part, the board Chairman of Youth Media Action, Hassan Kiawu revealed that the successful applicants will learn basic journalism adding that grass root approach is the best way to tackle some of the challenges confronting the Liberian media.

"We can't teach old dogs new tricks, if the media must change for the better but now start the investment from a lower level investing in children desiring to be journalists, he asserted.

"What we want to do is sharpen the reading and writing skills of these children and augment their desire for journalism but not to turn them into a journalist overnight," he assured the parents.

He called on parents to remain steadfast in supporting their children in these kinds of activities while he cautioned them to do away with vices that have the propensity to undermine their future.

The veteran Liberian Journalist pointed out that if the young people who have fertile minds are adequately prepared, the Liberian media will focus on quality content, investigative reporting, pluralism and grammar, amongst others.