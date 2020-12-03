Liberia Revenue Authority to Appreciate and Award Outstanding Taxpayers

3 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) will this today appreciate and honor outstanding taxpayers for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.

The LRA annual Taxpayer Appreciation Day Program, launched in 2017, is intended to appreciates all taxpayers in the country and specifically recognize compliant and highest tax contributors for meeting all their tax obligations on time and in full.

About 44 individuals, businesses and organizations will receive awards and recognition in the categories of Most Compliant Taxpayers, Highest Tax Contributors, Large Tax, Medium Tax, Small Tax, Petty Trader, Real Property, highest taxpayers per counties among others.

The recognition is also part of vital efforts to reinforce a culture of voluntary tax compliance to increase revenue collection with the aim of supporting Liberia's development programs.

This year's program is under the theme "Enhancing Tax Compliance Through The Use of Electronic Services" and will take place at the Paynesville City Hall. The celebration will mark

