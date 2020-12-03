Namibia: Inmate Dies in Windhoek Prison

3 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

An inmate who was serving a 34-year sentence for murder inside the Windhoek Correctional Facility died on Tuesday.

Inmates claim that Ryno du Preez (36) had been consistently complaining about having difficulty with his breathing, but was not attended to on time.

Namibian Correctional Services spokesperson, commissioner Sam Shaalulange, confirmed that Du Preez was declared dead on arrival at the Katutura State Hospital.

Shaalunlange also refuted that there was negligence on the part of prion officials, as they attended to Du Preez immediately after he collapsed.

"There was a unit search going on, so when he collapsed, he was immediately rushed to the prison clinic, and was later taken to the Katutura hospital and was declared dead upon arrival," he said.

The commissioner also highlighted that Du Preez suffered from hypertension.

Du Preez and his ex-lover Rachel Rittman were convicted and sentenced in 2019 of murdering her husband, Rudolph, at Gobabis in August 2013.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.