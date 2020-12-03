Nigeria: By-Election - INEC Says Candidates' Withdrawal in Zamfara Is Rumour

3 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nine candidates announced their withdrawal from the race at a news briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, calling on their supporters to vote for the PDP.

The Zamfara State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not received notice of withdrawal of any candidate from the Bakura state constituency by-election.

The commission described the purported withdrawal of candidates of nine political parties from Saturday's state House of Assembly by-election in Bakura local government area as "mere rumour".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine candidates announced their withdrawal from the race at a news briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, calling on their supporters to vote for the PDP.

While responding to whether the affected candidates had informed the commission of their withdrawal, the state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Asmau Maikudi, said "we are hearing this for the first time and coming from the journalists.

"As far as the commission is concerned it is rumour, because for a candidate to withdraw from an election, his or her party headquarters must inform INEC headquarters 45 days to the election or the withdrawal will not be entertained.

"We know that all the 14 participating political parties have their candidates for the by-election and they took part in the peace agreement they signed under the supervision of the heads of security in the state," Maikudi declared.

Also while speaking on the election, she said sensitive materials would be moved from the CBN office to Bakura on Friday for the election the next day.

NAN also reports that those who withdrew their candidacy included Abdullahi Muazu, Accord Party; Ibrahim Halilu, AAC; Ahamad Sani, NRM; Sagir Umar, SDP; and Abdulkadir Abdulrazak, NNPP.

Others were Aminu Abdulmuminu, ADC; Sani Bello, ADP; Abdullahi Muhammad, LP; and Basiru Lauwali, AA.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

