Kenya: Kabi Wa Jesus Melts His Wife's Heart in 3rd Wedding Anniversary Message

Popular Kenyan YouTubers The Wa Jesus celebrated three years of marriage on Wednesday.

Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi wa Jesus penned a lovely and moving anniversary message for his wife Millicent Wambui Ng'ang'a alias Milli wa Jesus.

Kabi described his wife as 'perfect inside and out' in the post he shared on social media.

"It's been 3 years doing life with this Queen @millywajesus and to be honest I could not ask for any better. She is perfect inside and out and for this I give God all the glory. I am ready to continue sharing my love with you.

"The fact that God chose our marriage for the purpose of #MarriageWorks means that we are co-workers in the kingdom this we don't take for granted. Happy anniversary to us my Love to many more."

The popular beautiful couple dated from 2014 and made their engagement public through national television before their nuptials in 2017.

The Youtube celebrated couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in October 2019.