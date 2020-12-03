Zimbabwe: CID Hunts Down Girlfriend Killer

Herald Reporter

A police crack team has been set to hunt down Collen Jamu, who has been on an outstanding warrant of arrest issued after he skipped bail while waiting trial for allegedly killing his girlfriend five years ago.

Jamu is on the police wanted list, but he is reportedly walking free in Harare's western suburbs, going about his normal business.

The murdered girl's father Mr Brighton Chipere has complained frequently that no one seems to want to bring the suspected killer to trial.

Jamu allegedly killed his girlfriend in 2015 and skipped bail in 2017, and is walking free five years after the commission of the crime, moving from one rented house to another in Harare's western suburbs.

A warrant of arrest was issued after he skipped bail in February 2017, but although he has been sighted several times by members of the public in Harare, he has not been arrested

He is accused of killing his lover Mitchel Chipere in Glen Norah A over several misunderstandings.

In response to The Herald's story, a special team of detectives was assigned to take over from officers at Glen Norah Police Station and apprehend him.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the special team was in constant touch with both families, especially the suspect's parents.

"Our concern is that the suspect is reportedly changing places of residence," he said.

The Chipere family, and even Jamu's own father, want him apprehended and tried for the alleged crime, but cannot understand why he is still walking free despite their efforts in alerting the police of his whereabouts.

"The police officers who have failed, refused and ridiculed the deceased's father every time he sought assistance are guilty of misconduct in terms of the Police Act as this is a clear case of dereliction of duty.

"Justice must always prevail, especially in a case like this one," lawyer Mr Wellington Pasipanodya said.

Another legal expert Ms Jaqueline Sande called on the police to arrest the suspect.

"The police should be diligent enough," she said.

"If the parents of the deceased can find the suspect, it means he is available. This is a murder case, it is something they should be serious about."

A security expert, Mr Brian Kashangura, said the police had the capacity to apprehend the suspect. "First and foremost, the ZRP has a well-structured system of channelling complaints of this nature," he said.

"This starts with the local area police officer in charge, district or provincial, and if no joy then the complaint of this nature is directed to the Commissioner-General.

"This matter ordinarily is handled by CID Homicide, who are specialists in such kind of crimes. Zimbabwe has the best homicide department in Southern Africa, if not the entire continent.

"The Commissioner-General of Police can direct his Internal Investigation Department to attend to these inefficiencies and take corrective measures.

"Allowing a murder suspect with a warrant of arrest to roam the streets freely erodes the public confidence in the entire policing system.

"Members of the public, inclusive of the media, should assist the police with information on the whereabouts of the suspect."