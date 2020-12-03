Zimbabwe: Just in - Families Left Homeless

2 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

Several families were left homeless in the Gache Gache area of Kariba District after elephants destroyed houses in search of food including maize and vegetables.

Nyaminyami Rural district council Ward 2 Councillor Kudzanayi Makanyaire confirmed the development saying some of the families had entire homesteads destroyed.

Cllr Makanyaire said the frequency of elephants attacking homes was increasing and called for a holistic approach to end the menace of human and wildlife conflict.

'We have a dire situation here where some families have been left homeless without food after several homes were attached by elephants," said Cllr Makanyaire.

"We have made appeals to various offices including Government so that affected families get assistance. The elephants destroyed entire houses in some instances."

