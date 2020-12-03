Cameroon: North West - Queen Mothers Remember Fallen Kumba, Ngarbuh Children

It was all summed up in ecumenical prayers, mourning, denunciation, messages and a special appeal for God to grant the desires of North West mothers to stop the abductions, destructions and killing of children and women in the ongoing socio- political and security crisis rocking the region. Initiated by Yah Judith Sunday epse Achidi, the event at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grandstand, also featured a messages regretting that the crisis has taken the region backwards.

The Queen Mothers, variedly called Ma Fo' os in the Ngemba area, Yaah in Wimbum and Nso lands, Na Foin in Kom etc. were visibly in pain as they publicly mourned the fallen students of the Kumba- based Mother Francisca's International Bilingual Academy, the fallen children and mother's during the recent Ngarbuh incident, the barbaric massacre of late Florence Ayafor, Comfort Tumsssang etc. They featured a memo condemning the targeting of children and women during the crisis and appealed for the belligerents to silence their guns because the sanctity of life is greater.

The Queen Mothers took turns in respective dialects to denounce evil. They were solidly for children to be given a chance in education and for God to give them a listening ear in tough and difficult times like this. It was a rare moment for the mother's to appeal for God to decree peace in Cameroon. The event equally featured placards with messages that prescribed pens and not guns for children, the need to mend pieces and the need for reason to prevail.

The mourning mother's had a special request for fighters in the bushes to drop their guns because, as mother's, they are available to receive and embrace them. Some North West female MPs were around in support for the initiative which demonstrates the concern and preparedness of Yah Judith Sunday epse Achidi to help matters for a return to normalcy in the North West and South West regions. Some "Takumbengs" from the land of Fons shamed the devil for fuelling the crisis and curtains dropped with special prayers for God to bind Cameroonians in the love of one another.