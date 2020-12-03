Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Declares Monday, 7th December, As a Public Holiday

3 December 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by Executive Instrument, declared Monday, 7th December 2020, as a public holiday. This is to facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, help ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols on election day, and enable registered voters exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience.

This decision was taken following the submission of a proposal to the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, a proposal which is supported by the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), for Monday, 7th December, to be declared as a public holiday to permit the safe exercise of the franchise, in the context of the pandemic.

Under section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), the President has the power to declare any other day as a public holiday, instead of a day specified as a statutory public holiday.

Thus, with Farmers Day having been celebrated on Friday, 6th November 2020, the President is satisfied that it will be inexpedient for Friday, 4th December 2020, which is a statutory public holiday, to be observed as a public holiday. As such, Friday, 4th December 2020, will not be observed as a holiday.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.