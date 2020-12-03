Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Declares Monday, 7th December, As a Public Holiday

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, by Executive Instrument, declared Monday, 7th December 2020, as a public holiday. This is to facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, help ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols on election day, and enable registered voters exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience.

This decision was taken following the submission of a proposal to the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, a proposal which is supported by the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), for Monday, 7th December, to be declared as a public holiday to permit the safe exercise of the franchise, in the context of the pandemic.

Under section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), the President has the power to declare any other day as a public holiday, instead of a day specified as a statutory public holiday.

Thus, with Farmers Day having been celebrated on Friday, 6th November 2020, the President is satisfied that it will be inexpedient for Friday, 4th December 2020, which is a statutory public holiday, to be observed as a public holiday. As such, Friday, 4th December 2020, will not be observed as a holiday.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications