Ghana: IBN Chambas Urges Ghanaians to Ensure Peaceful Elections

Tamale — Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations' Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and Sahel, has called on Ghanaians to ensure peaceful elections on December 7.

He said: "We must make considerable efforts to desist from the politics of acrimony, bitterness and rancor that undermine peaceful conduct of elections."

Dr Chambas, who was speaking yesterday at stakeholder's forum to promote peaceful 2020 General Election, in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, said it was incumbent on all citizens to co-operate and collaborate with Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure peace before, during and after the election.

The forum, which was organised by the National Peace Council, was attended by political party representatives, chiefs, religious leaders and youth groups in the area.

Dr Chambas said: "I wish to remind stakeholders to collectively work towards peaceful elections", and stressing that there was the need for Ghanaians to avoid acts that were likely to disturb the peace of the country.

He asked stakeholders to support the EC to conduct free and fair elections.

Dr Chambas appealed to politicians to focus on the socio-economic development of the people, saying "we should continue to engage political actors to ensure that we practice issue-based politics, a common attribute of Ghanaian electoral competition".

He said that Ghana was a beacon of peace and its democracy admired, which must be sustained.

Dr Chambas said the contribution of women in politics could not be ignored, and they should be encouraged to participate in politics.

Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator, urged stakeholders in the political process to be vigilant to ensure transparent elections.

He asked political parties to ensure that election related disputes were resolved amicable.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed commended the National Peace Council for organising the forum and its tireless efforts in promoting peace in the country.

He pledged the Regional Coordinating Council's readiness to partner with all stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections.