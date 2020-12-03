Ghana: Withdraw Additional Security Deployed to V/R--Group Appeals to Pres

The United Volta for Peace and Development (UVPD), has called on the president to withdraw additional security forces deployed to the region ahead of the December 7, elections.

It said the approach by the president would affect the fundamental rights to free movement by the people as well as their constitutional right to vote during the day of elections.

"The Volta Region is battleground, and has been in the news from inception of the new voters' registration exercise which heightens security activities during the registration exercise is cause for concern amongst indigenes, civil society organisations and right thinking members of society," a statement signed and issued by Brian Sapati, the Director of the group said.

It said enhanced security presence from indications appeared to be isolated and targetted at the region as happened during the registration exercise which is creating intimidating and scary situations to put peace-loving indigenes in fear.

The statement demanded indigenes are treated equally and called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to withdraw the additional security to enable indigenes freely exercise their constitutional right during the elections.

It said it would monitor and report activities of security forces deployed to the region during the elections as well as expose any act that would abuse the rights of indigenes and urged traditional authorities in the region to consider use of traditional means to protect indigenes from harm as well as international bodies who are considered as fundamental human right activists to closely monitor events in the region till end of elections.

The statement commended the Election Security Task Force on their readiness to ensure peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the elections, adding that "we are committed, dedicated and determined to every effort to make this a reality."

It would be recalled that the Volta Region over the past few months has been on the spotlight due to emergence of secessionist groups who attacked security personnel at a police station and the State Transport Company (STC), where they burnt down two vehicles and inflicted injuries on the drivers, thereby putting the peace, unity and security in the region under threat.