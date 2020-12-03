Ghana: Irate Group Vandalises NPP Bill Boards in Tema

Tema — An irate group believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) allegedly vandalised 20 bill boards belonging to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the office in Tema New Town on Tuesday.

They also destroyed a water and sanitation facility erected by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema East Constituency, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, at Bankuman, a suburb of Tema New Town and another property in his family house.

The mob went on rampage after they got information that the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtey, had been detained at the Community 11 Police Station over his inability to fulfill a bail bond in a case involving him and nine others at an Accra High Court (Financial Division).

Mr Odamtey was the former Chief Executive Officer of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

The mob are suspicious Mr Titus-Glover was behind the legal action as a means to gain undue advantage in the December 7, polls.

It took the intervention of a combined team of police and military personnel to stop the rampage and prevent a clash between supporters of both parties but items destroyed at the party office included electricity meter, air conditioners and glazed windows.

The NPP Tema East Constituency organised a press briefing to condemn the barbaric act before lodging a complaint at the police station.

The Constituency Secretary, Nene Sackitey, said it was unfortunate supporters of the NDC would blame the NPP and the MP in a case that was being handled by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Nene Sackitey, who is also campaign manager for Titus-Glover, advised their supporters and members to remain calm as the police investigate and bring those behind the destruction to book.

He said they had obtained a video footage in which the alleged ring leaders of the mob were inciting people to cause mayhem.