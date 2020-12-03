Zimbabwe: 10,000 Cyclone Idai Victims Receive Farm Inputs, Cash

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has assisted 10 222 households in tropical storm Cyclone Idai affected areas with agricultural inputs and cash transfers as part of its humanitarian assistance to alleviate hunger and diseases in the poor communities.

In a statement this week, the IRC country director Zvidzai Maburutse bemoaned the impact of climate change on crop and livestock production.

He said the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic early this year had also affected many families, worsening hunger and poverty in communities.

"We are currently working to reduce the impact by providing cash as immediate support to buy basic needs. Considerations are also being made towards supporting communities to recover livelihoods through seeds that can withstand drought; water saving technology like drip kits and training of farmers on climate proofing," he said.

Maburutse urged the donor community to partner the IRC to spread humanitarian assistance in vulnerable communities.

The 10,222 households benefiting from the IRC programme are in Chimanimani and Chipinge in Manicaland province.

Cyclone Idai hit parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East in March 2019 causing extensive damage and deaths in affected areas.