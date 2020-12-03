Zimbabwe: 10,000 Cyclone Idai Victims Receive Farm Inputs, Cash

3 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has assisted 10 222 households in tropical storm Cyclone Idai affected areas with agricultural inputs and cash transfers as part of its humanitarian assistance to alleviate hunger and diseases in the poor communities.

In a statement this week, the IRC country director Zvidzai Maburutse bemoaned the impact of climate change on crop and livestock production.

He said the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic early this year had also affected many families, worsening hunger and poverty in communities.

"We are currently working to reduce the impact by providing cash as immediate support to buy basic needs. Considerations are also being made towards supporting communities to recover livelihoods through seeds that can withstand drought; water saving technology like drip kits and training of farmers on climate proofing," he said.

Maburutse urged the donor community to partner the IRC to spread humanitarian assistance in vulnerable communities.

The 10,222 households benefiting from the IRC programme are in Chimanimani and Chipinge in Manicaland province.

Cyclone Idai hit parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East in March 2019 causing extensive damage and deaths in affected areas.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.