Egypt: PM Follows Up Implementation of Presidential Initiative 'Decent Life'

3 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Mabouli has chaired a meeting to follow up the implementation of "Decent Life" initiative, launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The meeting, held on Wednesday 2/12/2020, was attended by ministers Mohamed Abdel Ati of Water Resources, Hala El Saeed of Planning, Mahmod Shaarawi of Local Development and Asem El Gazzar of Housing, among others.

The premier placed emphasis on the necessity to carry out infrastructure projects and provide different services in all villages covered by the initiative.

Madbouli also stressed that it is important to implement projects of filling of canals in different villages under the presidential initiative.

The premier directed all respective ministries and bodies to do necessary preparations to launch the second phase of the initiative under Sisi's directives to carry out all required projects nationwide.

Madbouli pointed out that the required funding for development of villages is available and will contribute to creating job opportunities for villagers.

The meeting also touched upon the government's great efforts to develop different villages in all fields with a view to providing better services for citizens, Cabinet Spokesman Nader Saad said.

