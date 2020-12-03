Egypt: Health Min - All Cinemas, Venues Sterilized for Cairo Film Festival

3 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Health and Population has announced that strict health and preventative measures are set to be adopted in the 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival.

Spokesperson for the ministry Khaled Megahed said on Wednesday 2/12/2020 that a strict system will be implemented by specialized teams during the event, held from December 2 to 10, to ensure a safer and more successful festival according to health procedures and measures approved by the Egyptian Government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He detailed that Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed and Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem directed to ensure that everyone adheres to health and preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing face masks inside the Opera House, which is the festival's main headquarters, as well as sterilization of cinemas and all venues immediately after each screening, temperature checks, and a comprehensive health follow-up on a daily basis for all festival workers and guests.

Megahed added that four mobile clinics and four ambulances are provided to offer health services.

Cairo International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and oldest festivals in the Arab World and Africa, and the only festival in both regions accredited as Category A by the International Federation of Film Producers (FIAPF) with 14 other festivals that hold international competitions.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.