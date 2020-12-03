Egypt: Health Min - All Cinemas, Venues Sterilized for Cairo Film Festival

The Ministry of Health and Population has announced that strict health and preventative measures are set to be adopted in the 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival.

Spokesperson for the ministry Khaled Megahed said on Wednesday 2/12/2020 that a strict system will be implemented by specialized teams during the event, held from December 2 to 10, to ensure a safer and more successful festival according to health procedures and measures approved by the Egyptian Government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He detailed that Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed and Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem directed to ensure that everyone adheres to health and preventative measures, including social distancing, wearing face masks inside the Opera House, which is the festival's main headquarters, as well as sterilization of cinemas and all venues immediately after each screening, temperature checks, and a comprehensive health follow-up on a daily basis for all festival workers and guests.

Megahed added that four mobile clinics and four ambulances are provided to offer health services.

Cairo International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious and oldest festivals in the Arab World and Africa, and the only festival in both regions accredited as Category A by the International Federation of Film Producers (FIAPF) with 14 other festivals that hold international competitions.