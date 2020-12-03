Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Ready to Help Lebanon Face All Challenges

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated Egypt's readiness to help Lebanon face all challenges, hoping Lebanon would be able to overcome this critical stage.

Our conference today is a message to all Lebanese politicians that the international community is ready to support Lebanon as soon as a new government comprising experienced politicians is formed away from quotas principle and political alignment, a demand by all Lebanese, Sisi said during the second international conference that was held in support of Lebanon.

The conference is called for by Lebanon and the UN via vide conference to rally international support for financially-strapped Lebanon.

Sisi said there is no solution to the Lebanese crisis unless the legitimate demands of the brotherly Lebanese people are met and the confidence of the Arab and international community in the country is restored in a way that would allow the transition from the stage of humanitarian support to the stage of economic support.

He called for settling differences and forming an independent government capable of handling current challenges and preserving the unity of the Lebanese people.

He said all Lebanese should realize the grave challenges besetting their nation and should spare no efforts to protect their country's security and stability which are now threatened.

the conference is a clear-cut message of support from the international community to Lebanon and it manifests strong desire to join efforts to help Lebanon regain security and stability.

The President reviewed efforts taken by Egypt since the moment of Beirut blast to support Lebanon via sending an airlift to carry urgent humanitarian assistance to help the country make up for the great loss of strategic foodstuffs.

He also referred to the Egyptian field hospital that is offering daily services to Lebanese, saying it received more than 80,000 cases since its inauguration.

Also, Al Azhar and the Coptic Church offered dozens of humanitarian aid to Lebanon after the massive blast that rocked Beirut port, he added.