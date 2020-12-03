Egyptian Expats to Continue Printing Balloting Cards in House of Representatives Vote

Egyptian expats in many countries continued to print balloting cards to vote by mail in the run-off of the second phase of House of Representatives polls.

The second phase takes place in 13 Egyptian governorates.

Egyptian embassies and diplomatic missions are actively working to receive balloting cards until Monday, December 7.

The Foreign Ministry urged nationals abroad, who had already registered their names, to visit the website of the National Election Authority on Thursday and Friday to fill out and print the cards.

The expats should make sure all needed documents are attached before sending the cards by mail to the headquarters of the Egyptian diplomatic missions, the Foreign Ministry advised.

The second phase of the polls are taking place in the governorates of Cairo, Qalyubiya, Daqahliya, Menufiya, Gharbiya, Kafr el Sheikh, Sharqiya, Damietta, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai and South Sinai.