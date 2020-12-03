Uganda/Tanzania: Uganda Thrash Tanzania to Win Cecafa U-20 Title

3 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — Uganda U-20 soccer team 'Hippos' have won the East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) U-20 trophy after defeating Tanzania's 'Ngorongoro Heroes' 4-1. The match at the Black Rhino Academy saw to Uganda leading 2-1 at the breather.

Apart from capturing the title, Uganda also revenge last year's defeat by Tanzania in the U-20 Cecafa Cup in Uganda, which Tanzania won by 4-2 in the quarterfinal match - and, later, beat Kenya 1-0 to win the title.

Uganda scored their first goal through Richard Basangwa in the 12th - with Tanzania equalizing through penalty in the 30th through Abdul Suleiman.

The Hippos scored their second goal through Steven Sserwadda in the 44th, then Ivan Bogere netted the third in 61 - with Kenneth Semakula nailing the fourth in 72. Despite these results, the two teams qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled to be held in Mauritania between February and March next year.

The tournament saw to Abdul Suleiman of Tanzania and Ivan Bogere of Uganda becoming the 'Best Scorers' of the tournament. The two players scored five goals each in the tournament. The tournament's 'Best Player' was Pascal Msindo of Tanzania. In the third playoff encounter, South Sudan outshone Kenya to secure the third position of the competition. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa crowned the winners of the competition, Uganda.

Read the original article on Citizen.

