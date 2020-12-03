Namibia: Swapo Councillors Rule the Roost

Ongwediva — As widely expected, the ruling Swapo scooped all mayoral and strategic office bearer positions in local authorities of Oshana and Ohangwena yesterday. The Independent Patriots for Change, however, managed to secure management committee roles at Ondangwa and Ongwediva respectively. At Ondangwa, Paavo Amweele retained his position as mayor, while Esther Auala emerged as deputy mayor. Julia Kapiye was chosen as chairperson of the management committee. Other members of the management committee are Swapo's Nikodemus Amadhila and IPC's Ericky Angula.

IPC councillors Maria Haufiku and Alfeus Hauwanga will serve as ordinary members of council. In his acceptance speech, Amweele promised teamwork. "I am confident that if we work as a team, we will even achieve more," he said. At Helao Nafidi, the mayor position was won by Swapo's Darius Shaalukeni who replaced Elisaser Nghipangelwa. Shaalukeni is deputised by his fellow comrade Penehupifo Matias. Swapo garnered all the management committee seats with Sackaria Haimbili as chairperson. Other members of the management committee are Fillipus Shimunyenge and Lusia Nghililengwa. IPC councillors Loide Hamutenya and Elago Thomas are ordinary members of council. Similarly, the Ongwediva Town Council also elected Pastor Taarah Shalyefu as the new mayor deputised by Ulalia Katonyala. Swapo's Naemi Amuthenu, Fabiam George and IPC's Jona Helao were nominated as members of the management committee. IPC's Karen Shikongo and Ottilie Haitota are ordinary members. The councillors will reconvene to elect a chairperson of the management committee after yesterday's vote ended in a deadlock.

Shalyefu in his acceptance speech vowed to oversee the implementation of the council's projects. "I am aware of a number of challenges that we are confronted with and I believe through participatory governance we shall overcome such challenges collectively," said Shalyefu.

-nashipala@nepc.com.na