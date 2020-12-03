Namibia: Swapo Councillors Rule the Roost

3 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — As widely expected, the ruling Swapo scooped all mayoral and strategic office bearer positions in local authorities of Oshana and Ohangwena yesterday. The Independent Patriots for Change, however, managed to secure management committee roles at Ondangwa and Ongwediva respectively. At Ondangwa, Paavo Amweele retained his position as mayor, while Esther Auala emerged as deputy mayor. Julia Kapiye was chosen as chairperson of the management committee. Other members of the management committee are Swapo's Nikodemus Amadhila and IPC's Ericky Angula.

IPC councillors Maria Haufiku and Alfeus Hauwanga will serve as ordinary members of council. In his acceptance speech, Amweele promised teamwork. "I am confident that if we work as a team, we will even achieve more," he said. At Helao Nafidi, the mayor position was won by Swapo's Darius Shaalukeni who replaced Elisaser Nghipangelwa. Shaalukeni is deputised by his fellow comrade Penehupifo Matias. Swapo garnered all the management committee seats with Sackaria Haimbili as chairperson. Other members of the management committee are Fillipus Shimunyenge and Lusia Nghililengwa. IPC councillors Loide Hamutenya and Elago Thomas are ordinary members of council. Similarly, the Ongwediva Town Council also elected Pastor Taarah Shalyefu as the new mayor deputised by Ulalia Katonyala. Swapo's Naemi Amuthenu, Fabiam George and IPC's Jona Helao were nominated as members of the management committee. IPC's Karen Shikongo and Ottilie Haitota are ordinary members. The councillors will reconvene to elect a chairperson of the management committee after yesterday's vote ended in a deadlock.

Shalyefu in his acceptance speech vowed to oversee the implementation of the council's projects. "I am aware of a number of challenges that we are confronted with and I believe through participatory governance we shall overcome such challenges collectively," said Shalyefu.

-nashipala@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.